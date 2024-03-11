James Madison takes on Arkansas State in Sun Belt Championship game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-15, 13-7 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (30-3, 18-3 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-15, 13-7 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (30-3, 18-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Dukes have gone 18-3 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. James Madison scores 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 13-7 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

James Madison makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Arkansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Freddy Hicks is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.