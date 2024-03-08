James Madison plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-19, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (28-3, 16-3 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-19, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (28-3, 16-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Marshall.

The Dukes have gone 16-3 against Sun Belt teams, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.9 rebounds. T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Dukes with 8.4 boards.

The Thundering Herd’s record in Sun Belt games is 8-11. Marshall is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

James Madison’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Freidel averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Martin is averaging 10.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

