James Madison Dukes take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sun Belt Tournament

Marshall Thundering Herd (13-19, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (28-3, 16-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -12; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Marshall.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt games is 16-3, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference games. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Dukes with 8.4 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 8-11 against Sun Belt teams. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 10.1.

James Madison scores 84.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 76.6 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.4% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. Bickerstaff is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 13.4 points. Kevon Voyles is shooting 46.5% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

