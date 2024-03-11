Jacksonville State plays in CUSA Tournament against the Florida International

Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and Florida International square off in the CUSA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are 6-10 against CUSA opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State has a 3-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 5-11 in CUSA play. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aybar averaging 1.3.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Panthers. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.