Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Florida International Panthers play in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-17, 6-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays in the CUSA Tournament against Florida International.

The Gamecocks are 6-10 against CUSA opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers’ record in CUSA play is 5-11. Florida International allows 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 70.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 76.8 Florida International gives up. Florida International scores 7.9 more points per game (74.0) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Gamecocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.1 points. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

