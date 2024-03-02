Jackson State visits Texas Southern after Henry’s 25-point game

Jackson State Tigers (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-14, 10-5 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jackson State Tigers (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-14, 10-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Jackson State Tigers after PJ Henry scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 77-70 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 5-3 in home games. Texas Southern is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 8-6 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Texas Southern is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.5 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 15.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Texas Southern Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ken Evans is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.