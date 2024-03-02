Ivy-Curry scores 33, UTSA defeats SMU 77-73

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 33 points and UTSA beat SMU 77-73 on Saturday night. Ivy-Curry shot 12 for…

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 33 points and UTSA beat SMU 77-73 on Saturday night.

Ivy-Curry shot 12 for 22 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roadrunners (11-19, 5-12 American Athletic Conference). PJ Carter scored 23 points while going 8 of 15 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Dre Fuller Jr. shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Zhuric Phelps finished with 18 points for the Mustangs (19-10, 10-6). Jalen Smith added 15 points for SMU. In addition, Ricardo Wright finished with 13 points and two steals.

Carter’s 17-point second half helped UTSA finish off the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.