Isaacs scores 19 points, Williams adds 18 to help Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma State 75-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points, Darrion Williams added 18 and Texas Tech jumped out early and cruised past Oklahoma State 75-58 on Tuesday night.

Williams and Isaacs each shot 5 of 6 from the field with a pair of 3s and scored 12 points each to help Texas Tech build a 38-17 halftime advantage. Oklahoma State shot just 21% (6 of 28) and missed 13 of 14 from long range before the break. The Red Raiders opened on a 12-1 run and never trailed, leading by as many 25 points in the second half.

Isaacs and Williams were a combined 15-of-23 shooting from the floor. Williams grabbed nine rebounds and Isaacs had five assists. Chance McMillian chipped in with three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 50% (28 of 56) from the field and made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech (21-9, 10-7 Big 12), which entered having topped West Virginia 81-70 on the road, has won consecutive games for the first time since beating UCF and routing then-No. 6 Kansas on Feb. 12. The Red Raiders have won seven of their last nine against Oklahoma State (12-18, 4-13).

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 11 to lead the Cowboys, who have lost four straight games.

Texas Tech hosts No. 11 Baylor and Oklahoma State plays at No. 20 BYU in Saturday regular-season finales.

