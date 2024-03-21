Iowa State Cyclones square off against South Dakota State Jackrabbits in first round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-12, 15-4 Summit League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 16-5 Big 12) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:35…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-12, 15-4 Summit League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -16; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State takes on South Dakota State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones are 16-5 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 15-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 35.8 rebounds per game led by William Kyle III averaging 6.6.

Iowa State averages 75.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.8 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre King is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

