Iowa hosts No. 12 Illinois following Domask’s 20-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -1; over/under is 171

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois faces Iowa after Marcus Domask scored 20 points in Illinois’ 77-71 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 12-3 on their home court. Iowa scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Iowa’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Illinois allows. Illinois scores 5.5 more points per game (84.3) than Iowa gives up (78.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

