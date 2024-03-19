Iowa and Kansas State square off in NIT

Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 9-11 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-11 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 9-11 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-11 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Kansas State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-11 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Iowa is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Freeman averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 9-11 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 2.8.

Iowa’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 71.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.0 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games.

Tylor Perry is averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.