Iona visits Manhattan following Brown’s 21-point performance

Iona Gaels (14-15, 9-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-21, 3-15 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Manhattan after Joel Brown scored 21 points in Iona’s 71-64 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers have gone 2-9 at home. Manhattan allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 9-9 against MAAC opponents. Iona leads the MAAC with 14.4 assists. Brown leads the Gaels with 3.6.

Manhattan averages 66.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.5 Iona allows. Iona averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wheza Panzo averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

