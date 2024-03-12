Iona Gaels face the Manhattan Jaspers in MAAC Tournament

Manhattan Jaspers (7-22, 4-16 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (15-16, 10-10 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (7-22, 4-16 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (15-16, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays in the MAAC Tournament against Manhattan.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC play is 10-10, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Iona has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaspers’ record in MAAC play is 4-16. Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iona averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 76.4 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.