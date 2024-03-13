Live Radio
Ings puts up 17 in Norfolk State’s 75-51 win over Coppin State in MEAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 13, 2024, 8:45 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings had 17 points and top-seeded Norfolk State beat No. 8 seed Coppin State 75-51 on Wednesday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Ings shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (22-10). Jack Doumbia scored 14 points, going 3 of 4 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Kuluel Mading had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Eagles (2-27) were led by Khali Horton, who posted 16 points. Coppin State also got 10 points and two steals from Greg Spurlock. Ryan Archey finished with nine points and two steals.

Norfolk State took the lead with 7:44 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 31-25 at halftime, with Ings racking up 11 points. Allen Betrand led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The loss was the Eagles’ 12th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

