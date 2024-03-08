Indiana State Sycamores and Missouri State Bears play in MVC Tournament

Missouri State Bears (17-15, 9-12 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (26-5, 17-3 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (17-15, 9-12 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (26-5, 17-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays in the MVC Tournament against Missouri State.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC play is 17-3, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 7.9 boards.

The Bears’ record in MVC play is 9-12. Missouri State has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Indiana State scores 84.5 points, 13.3 more per game than the 71.2 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 71.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 72.0 Indiana State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Larry is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alston Mason is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

