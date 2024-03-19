Indiana State, SMU meet in NIT

SMU Mustangs (20-12, 11-8 AAC) at Indiana State Sycamores (28-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (20-12, 11-8 AAC) at Indiana State Sycamores (28-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on SMU in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores have gone 19-4 against MVC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Mustangs’ record in AAC games is 11-8. SMU is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Indiana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Kent is averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chuck Harris is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.