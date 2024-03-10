Indiana State plays Drake in MVC Championship game

Drake Bulldogs (27-6, 18-4 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (28-5, 19-3 MVC) St. Louis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (27-6, 18-4 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (28-5, 19-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Drake meet in the MVC Championship.

The Sycamores have gone 19-3 against MVC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Indiana State averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC games is 18-4. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 2.3.

Indiana State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Drake averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Indiana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Atin Wright is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.