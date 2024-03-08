Indiana State beats Missouri State 75-59 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 20 points and top-seeded Indiana State beat Missouri State 75-59 on Friday to…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 20 points and top-seeded Indiana State beat Missouri State 75-59 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Conwell added six rebounds and three steals for the Sycamores (27-5). Robbie Avila scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Swope went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Clay finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Bears (17-16). N.J. Benson added 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocks for Missouri State. Alston Mason also put up 12 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 9:45 left in the first half and never looked back. Avila led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help go ahead 34-31 at the break. Conwell scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.