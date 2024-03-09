Indiana plays Michigan State following Ware’s 26-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

Michigan State Spartans (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Michigan State after Kel’el Ware scored 26 points in Indiana’s 70-58 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-5 in home games. Indiana gives up 74.5 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 10-9 in conference play. Michigan State scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Indiana’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 73.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.5 Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Galloway is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Ware is averaging 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games.

Jaden averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Malik Hall is shooting 60.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

