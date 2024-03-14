Indiana meets Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

Penn State Nittany Lions (16-16, 10-11 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Penn State Nittany Lions (16-16, 10-11 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State.

The Hoosiers are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Indiana is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nittany Lions’ record in Big Ten games is 10-11. Penn State has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Indiana’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kanye Clary is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

