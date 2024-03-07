Illinois State meets Evansville in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Evansville play in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC games is 9-11, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Illinois State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC play is 6-14. Evansville ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Illinois State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

