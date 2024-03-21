Illinois Fighting Illini take on Morehead State Eagles in first round of NCAA Tournament

Morehead State Eagles (26-8, 17-4 OVC) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 17-6 Big Ten) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT…

Morehead State Eagles (26-8, 17-4 OVC) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 17-6 Big Ten)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Morehead State.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Illinois is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 17-4 in OVC play. Morehead State scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Illinois averages 84.4 points, 21.6 more per game than the 62.8 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.8 Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 16 points and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 23 points over the past 10 games.

Riley Minix is shooting 54.6% and averaging 20.8 points for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

