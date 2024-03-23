Illinois Fighting Illini face the Duquesne Dukes in second round

Duquesne Dukes (25-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 17-6 Big Ten) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Duquesne Dukes (25-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 17-6 Big Ten)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -10; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois and Duquesne square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 6.2.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 games is 14-8. Duquesne ranks third in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 1.7.

Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 70.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.7 Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.