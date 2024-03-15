Illinois faces Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-12, 10-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-12, 10-11 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois and Ohio State play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Fighting Illini are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Rodgers averaging 2.1.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 10-11. Ohio State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Illinois averages 83.9 points, 14.6 more per game than the 69.3 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.9 Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 23.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

