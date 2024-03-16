Illinois faces Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-9, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8, 15-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-9, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8, 15-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Nebraska.

The Fighting Illini have gone 15-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Illinois averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten games is 13-8. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Juwan Gary averaging 2.3.

Illinois makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Nebraska averages 77.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 73.0 Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 21.9 points. Marcus Domask is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Rienk Mast is averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

