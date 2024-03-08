Idaho Vandals take on the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (8-23, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (11-20, 5-13 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-23, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (11-20, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Sacramento State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vandals are 5-13 against Big Sky opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 67.9 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Hornets are 4-14 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Idaho’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 66.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 71.2 Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Vandals. EJ Neal is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Patterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Zee Hamoda is shooting 31.0% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.