Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado following Rillie’s 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (17-12, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Jaron Rillie scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 8-4 in home games. Idaho State is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 10-6 in conference play. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Idaho State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 13.2 points. Brayden Parker is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Rillie is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Bears. Saint Thomas is averaging 19.2 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

