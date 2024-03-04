Idaho State faces Montana after Arington’s 23-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (12-18, 7-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (12-18, 7-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Montana Grizzlies after Maleek Arington scored 23 points in Idaho State’s 81-79 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 12-3 at home. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Bengals have gone 7-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.5% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Brayden Parker is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

