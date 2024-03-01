Idaho hosts Montana after Moody’s 35-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-18, 5-11 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-18, 5-11 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Idaho Vandals after Aanen Moody scored 35 points in Montana’s 89-79 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 6-9 at home. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 68.7 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Idaho averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.3 more points per game (77.1) than Idaho allows to opponents (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 64.8% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Moody is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

