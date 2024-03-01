Hubbard leads Mississippi State against No. 11 Auburn

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the No. 11 Auburn Tigers after Josh Hubbard scored 34 points in Mississippi State’s 91-89 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Auburn is 21-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 against SEC opponents.

Auburn scores 82.8 points, 14.5 more per game than the 68.3 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 55.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Tigers. Denver Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.