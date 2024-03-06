Hubbard and Mississippi State host Texas A&M

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Texas A&M after Josh Hubbard scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 78-63 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies are 9-5 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Andersson Garcia leads the Aggies with 9.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-8 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Texas A&M is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Mississippi State allows to opponents. Mississippi State averages 5.1 more points per game (75.0) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (69.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging six points and 9.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.