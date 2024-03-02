Howard visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Harris’ 20-point game

Howard Bison (13-15, 7-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 3-8 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Howard Bison (13-15, 7-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 3-8 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Bryce Harris scored 20 points in Howard’s 78-69 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hawks are 8-3 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 2.8.

The Bison are 7-4 in MEAC play. Howard averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Seth Towns is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bison. Harris is averaging 18.1 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

