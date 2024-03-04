Howard hosts Delaware State after Tavarez’s 31-point game

Delaware State Hornets (13-15, 6-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-15, 8-4 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (13-15, 6-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-15, 8-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Howard Bison after Deywilk Tavarez scored 31 points in Delaware State’s 85-71 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison have gone 8-4 in home games. Howard is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets have gone 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Howard is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Tavarez is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Jevin Muniz is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.