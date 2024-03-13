Howard Bison square off against the Morgan State Bears in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (11-19, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (11-19, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Morgan State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison’s record in MEAC play is 9-5, and their record is 6-11 against non-conference opponents. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Bears are 7-7 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Howard averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

