Howard and Delaware State play for MEAC Championship

Delaware State Hornets (15-17, 8-8 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (17-16, 11-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Delaware State in the MEAC Championship.

The Bison are 11-5 against MEAC opponents and 6-11 in non-conference play. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC games is 8-8. Delaware State has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Howard scores 75.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.8 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 70.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 74.6 Howard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and two steals. Martez Robinson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

