Houston Cougars play in Big 12 Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (21-11, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (28-3, 15-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston and TCU square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 15-3, and their record is 13-0 against non-conference opponents. Houston leads college basketball at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 10-9 against Big 12 teams. TCU averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Houston averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Tennyson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.