Houston Christian visits Lamar after Greene’s 23-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 4-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (17-13, 11-6 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the Lamar Cardinals after Marcus Greene scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 87-69 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals have gone 10-3 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland scoring 78.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are 4-13 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Lamar’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 71.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 73.5 Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Jay Alvarez is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Greene is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

