Houston Christian hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Williams’ 31-point performance

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-18, 4-11 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-20, 4-11 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Kalen Williams scored 31 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 85-70 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies have gone 5-7 in home games. Houston Christian gives up 83.0 points and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Lions have gone 4-11 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian scores 71.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 74.7 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Houston Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 15 points for the Huskies. Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging six points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Williams is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

