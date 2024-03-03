Live Radio
Hohn scores 13 as UC Irvine knocks off Long Beach State 82-61

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 12:52 AM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 13 points helped UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 82-61 on Saturday night.

Hohn shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (22-8, 15-3 Big West Conference). Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points and added 11 assists. Devin Tillis had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

The Beach (18-12, 10-8) were led by Marcus Tsohonis, who posted 19 points. Jadon Jones added 12 points and two steals for Long Beach State. AJ George also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

