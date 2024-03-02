Hofstra visits Charleston (SC) after Smith’s 32-point showing

Hofstra Pride (19-11, 12-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-7, 14-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Hofstra Pride (19-11, 12-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-7, 14-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Hofstra Pride after Reyne Smith scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 96-73 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars are 12-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Burnham averaging 1.8.

The Pride are 12-5 in CAA play. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 5.1.

Charleston (SC) makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Hofstra has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Burnham is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Tyler Thomas is shooting 41.9% and averaging 22.1 points for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

