Hofstra Pride take on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in CAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-13, 11-8 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (19-12, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces Delaware in the CAA Tournament.

The Pride’s record in CAA games is 12-6, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Hofstra scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 11-8 in CAA play. Delaware averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Hofstra makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Delaware averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 24.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Jyare Davis is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.