Hofstra meets Stony Brook in CAA Tournament

Stony Brook Seawolves (19-14, 12-8 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (20-12, 13-6 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Stony Brook square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Pride have gone 13-6 against CAA opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 12-8 against CAA teams. Stony Brook is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Hofstra makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Stony Brook averages 5.1 more points per game (73.7) than Hofstra gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

