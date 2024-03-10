Hofstra earns 73-58 win in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament over Delaware

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar had 23 points in Hofstra’s 73-58 victory over Delaware on Sunday night in the Coastal…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar had 23 points in Hofstra’s 73-58 victory over Delaware on Sunday night in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Third-seeded Hofstra plays No. 7 seed Stony Brook in the semifinals on Monday.

Dubar also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Pride (20-12). Tyler Thomas scored 20 points and added three steals. Jaquan Carlos shot 7 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-14) were led by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who recorded 23 points and four assists. Jyare Davis added 13 points and four assists for Delaware. Cavan Reilly also had eight points.

Hofstra took the lead with 19:30 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-29 at halftime, with Carlos racking up 12 points. Dubar scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Hofstra went on to secure a victory, outscoring Delaware by nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

