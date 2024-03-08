Hinson leads Pittsburgh against NC State after 27-point game

NC State Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

NC State Wolfpack (17-13, 9-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-10, 11-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts NC State after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 88-73 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers have gone 12-5 at home. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolfpack are 9-10 against ACC opponents. NC State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Pittsburgh scores 75.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.5 NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.8 points. Carlton Carrington is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

DJ Horne averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

