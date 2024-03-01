High Point visits Longwood, aims for 25th victory of season

High Point Panthers (24-6, 13-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-13, 5-10 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (24-6, 13-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-13, 5-10 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point will look for its 25th victory this season when the Panthers take on the Longwood Lancers.

The Lancers have gone 12-3 in home games. Longwood has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 13-2 against Big South opponents. High Point leads the Big South scoring 85.0 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

Longwood is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% High Point allows to opponents. High Point averages 16.9 more points per game (85.0) than Longwood gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Duke Miles is averaging 17.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

