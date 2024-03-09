High Point plays in Big South Tournament against the Longwood

Longwood Lancers (19-13, 7-10 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (25-7, 14-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 12…

Longwood Lancers (19-13, 7-10 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (25-7, 14-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays in the Big South Tournament against Longwood.

The Panthers’ record in Big South games is 14-3, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference games. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 41.7 boards. Juslin Bodo Bodo leads the Panthers with 9.4 rebounds.

The Lancers are 7-10 in Big South play.

High Point makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Longwood averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

