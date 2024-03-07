High Point Panthers and Radford Highlanders square off in Big South Tournament

Radford Highlanders (16-16, 6-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (24-7, 13-3 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 12…

Radford Highlanders (16-16, 6-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (24-7, 13-3 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Radford play in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers are 13-3 against Big South opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. High Point has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 6-11 in Big South play. Radford is 7-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

High Point scores 84.6 points, 13.2 more per game than the 71.4 Radford gives up. Radford averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.3 per game High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 15 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

