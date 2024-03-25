High Point and Cleveland State square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (21-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. High Point Panthers (25-8, 14-4 Big South) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12…

Cleveland State Vikings (21-14, 13-10 Horizon League) vs. High Point Panthers (25-8, 14-4 Big South)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Cleveland State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Panthers have gone 14-4 against Big South opponents, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. High Point is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League games is 13-10. Cleveland State has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

High Point is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.1% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 74.2 High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 19.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.