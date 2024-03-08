Higgins and CSU Bakersfield host Hawaii

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 8-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-13, 10-9 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 8-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-13, 10-9 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Hawaii after Kaleb Higgins scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 68-56 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-6 on their home court. Hawaii scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 8-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 10.5 assists per game led by Higgins averaging 3.7.

Hawaii averages 72.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.6 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.7 points. Justin McKoy is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Higgins is averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

