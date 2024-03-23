EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Hicks scores 21, Arkansas State takes down Bethune-Cookman 86-85 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 23, 2024, 3:27 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Freddy Hicks had 21 points in Arkansas State’s 86-85 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in the CBI Tournament.

Hicks made a runner with 6.3 seconds left for an 86-83 lead.

Hicks also contributed nine rebounds for the Red Wolves (19-16). Caleb Fields scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Izaiyah Nelson had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats (17-17) were led by Jakobi Heady, who recorded 19 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 15 points from Derek Carter-Hollinger. Dhashon Dyson finished with 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

